Leedey Baseball Headed to State

REGIONAL CHAMPS…The Leedey Bison defeated Blair 8-4 and Granite 6-0 to claim the Regional Championship and earn a berth in the State Tournament. Congratulations to Coach Bryan Shoaf, Assistant Coaches Randy Henry and Brycen Shoaf and the Bison! Good Luck at State! See State Schedule on page 7B. Photo by Marcia Thomason