Launchpad Debut at the Minnie R. Slief Library

WPLS is excited to debut its newest product, the Playaway Launchpad! A Launchpad is a pre-loaded learning tablet with interactive apps and games. The Launchpads, currently available, are targeted at children ages 3-10 and are easy to use regardless of age or technical ability. Subject area packs range from English and language arts to math and science.