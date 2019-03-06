The Hammon Lady Warriors made their fourth consecutive trip to the Big House and brought home more
hardware to add to their trophy case. Pictured, back: Maylee Chaney, Addison Walker, Kenedie Walker,
Hannah Brown, Meaghan Morton, Bristin Bashaw, Taytum McIntosh, Mariah Espinosa, Harlee Benkley, Assistant
Coach Peyton Walker and Head Coach Leah Beer. Front: Jolie Walker, Halee Morris, Kaylee Harris,
Morgan Miller and Tiela Johnson.

The stands were packed at the Big House for the Class A & B Basketball Championship games on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

The Class B reigning champions and the #1 ranked Hammon Lady Warriors took the court for the championship game against #3 Varnum.

