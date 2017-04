Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ Hear About Veterans’ Program

By Pat VerSteeg — This past week Curtis Little Sun, Coordinating Attorney for Veteran’s Services for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, spoke to Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ about services offered to help veterans. Little Sun is an Army veteran and a graduate of Oklahoma University and the OCU Law School, has been with Legal Aid for about 5 years and will be serving in the Army Reserve Judge Advocate General (JAG) Unit, beginning this May.