By Pat VerSteeg — This past week Justyce Boyett was honored as the 2018 Kiwanis Sophomore of the Year. The luncheon held Tuesday at the Senior Citizen’s Center included guests Justyce Boyett, Aspen Boyett, Dianna Butler, Derek Hawkins and Kasey Cannon.

