On Saturday June 8, 2019, 73 youth and their families from across Roger Mills County, Western Oklahoma and the panhandle of Texas gathered at Skipout Lake on the Black Kettle National Grassland. The reason for the gathering, the 30th Annual Kiwanis of Cheyenne Youth Fishing Derby. The derby was held to introduce and promote fishing to youth and their families in the outdoors.
