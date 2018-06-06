Kiwanis 29th Annual Youth Fishing Derby Makes a Splash for Anglers Young and Old

On Saturday June 2, 2018 69 youth and their families from across Roger Mills County, Western Oklahoma and the panhandle of Texas gathered at Skipout Lake and Recreation area on the Black Kettle National Grasslands. The reason for the gathering, the 29th Annual Kiwanis of Cheyenne Youth Fishing Derby. The derby was held in conjunction with National Free Fishing Day to promote youth and their families in the outdoors.