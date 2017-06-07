Kiwanis 28th Annual Youth Fishing Derby Hooks Kids on Fishing and the Great Outdoors

On Saturday June 3, 2017 youth and their families from all over Roger Mills County and surrounding areas gathered at Skipout Lake and Recreation area on the Black Kettle National Grassland. The reason for the gathering, the 28th Annual Kiwanis Youth Fishing Derby. The derby was held to promote youth in the outdoors, family and community. Despite rainy weather, 67 kids ventured out and tried their luck at fishing. Anglers ranging from 2 to 16 years old competed for a variety prizes in their respected age groups.