Kimzey Resets CBR Record Winning Third World Title
by CheyenneStar | Aug 2, 2017 | Local |
3X CBR CHAMP…Sage Kimzey, flanked by Tuff Hedeman and Benny Crude, accepts the 100K check for winning the 2017 CBR season and his third CBR World Championship Buckle. (CBR Photo)
CHEYENNE, Wyoming – (July 26, 2017) – Exercising a leap of faith, Sage Kimzey survived a risky decision and collected an unprecedented third CBR World Championship in front of an ecstatic packed house on night two of the five round bull riding competition that thrills Frontier Park each year as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days – and nights.
