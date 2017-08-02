Kimzey Resets CBR Record Winning Third World Title

CHEYENNE, Wyoming – (July 26, 2017) – Exercising a leap of faith, Sage Kimzey survived a risky decision and collected an unprecedented third CBR World Championship in front of an ecstatic packed house on night two of the five round bull riding competition that thrills Frontier Park each year as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days – and nights.