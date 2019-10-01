Sage Kimzey will be making his sixth appearance and looking for his sixth National Bull Riding Title at the 2019 PRCA National Finals Rodeo in December. This year, his traveling partner and little brother, Trey, will also be competing in the Bull Riding at the Finals.

Trey was sitting in the Number 16 spot last week. Monday, October 30 was the cutoff to make it to the Finals. Doing it as only as a Kimzey Kid would, Trey won the Comal County Fair and Rodeo Extreme Bulls in New Braaunfels, Texas on Sunday, September 30 with an 89.5 point ride on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Whamma Jamma, the $3,952.00 pushed him into the Number 15 spot and stamped his ticket to the 2019 National Finals Rodeo.