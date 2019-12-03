Sage Kimzey 2014-2018 PRCA

World Champion Bull Rider

Kimzey Brothers, Sage and Trey, will both be competing in the 2019 PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The ten-day competition starts on Thursday, December 5 and the final day will be Saturday, December 14. Sage will be making his sixth appearance at the NFR and is looking for his sixth title as the National Bull Riding Champion. He comes into the competition in first place with $245,437.78 in season earnings.

This is Trey’s first appearance at the NFR, as he squeezed into the number fifteen spot the last weekend of the regular season. Trey sits in the number 15 spot with $108,745,83 in season earnings.