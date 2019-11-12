Kevin Young, a 13-year Federal government employee, has been named the new superintendent of Washita Battlefield National Historic Site in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, according to Bill Wright, Oklahoma State Coordinator and Superintendent of Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Young arrived in Cheyenne, November 1, 2019, while assuming his new duties on September 29, 2019.

Kevin comes back to the Cheyenne community with experience he gained while serving as acting superintendent at Washita Battlefield from May through August 2019.