After 25 years of dedicated service to the members of Northfork Electric Cooperative, Kay Brown will retire on March 1st.

Kay began her career with Northfork Electric in 1993 as Executive Assistant to General Manager, Scott Copeland and secretary to the Board of Trustees. As needs changed at the cooperative Brown stepped up to also assume the duties of Human Resources Coordinator in 2012.

“Kay has been such an extremely valuable part of our team over the past 25 years. She has done a great job taking care of Northfork’s members, employees, and trustees while handling a multitude of administrative duties,” says NFEC General Manager Scott Copeland. When asked about her career at Northfork Brown said, “It has been an amazing experience to work at Northfork. I have seen many changes throughout my career, but one thing remains the same at NFEC. Our members mean everything to us.”

Brown is ready to begin the next chapter in her life, but when asked what she will miss most, she replied “I will miss my Northfork Family. The employees and the board here are a pretty special group. I will also miss the extended cooperative family made up of personnel from across the state of Oklahoma.”

Copeland said, “We are excited for her as she enters this new phase in her life. We are happy that she can dedicate her time to her family and enjoying life. She is dearly loved by her co-workers and will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Kay’s family includes daughter Carli & her husband Chad and son Kelby & his wife Abby. She has three grandsons, Catcher, Casen, and Cohen. Her plans for the future include spending more time with her family, especially the three grandsons, OU football, and travel when possible.

Northfork Electric will host a come and go reception at the NFEC office on Thursday, February 28 from 2 pm – 4pm. We encourage family, friends and members to attend to wish Kay well after 25 years of devoted service!