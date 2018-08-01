Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist — The July Cattle report confirms larger cattle inventories in 2018. The total U.S. cattle herd was reported at 103.2 million head, up 1.0 percent from last year and the largest July 1 inventory since 2008.
