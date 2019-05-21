OMBUDSMAN…Ombudsman volunteers for the western Oklahoma area met on April 29

at the Burns Flat Community Center for their regular monthly meeting. Pictured from

right to left are Cherrie Nutley, ombudsman supervisor; Barbara Davis; Beverly Shelden;

and W.C. (Bill) Waldrop. (Photo provided)

By Cherrie Nutley, SWODA Area Agency on Aging Ombudsman Supervisor — Are you a person with a concern for older people and their needs? Do you love working with all different types of people? Do you have at least two hours per week to spare? Do your love to visit and listen? Do you have an interest in volunteering with those living in a long-term care facility? Then, this may be the volunteer opportunity for which you’ve been searching.

Ombudsman Volunteer Training is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, May 23-24, at the Western Technology Center located at 1000 South Bailey Street in Hobart. Training begins at 9 a.m. both days and will wrap up around 3 p.m. To sign up or if you need more information, please call Cherrie Nutley, (580) 562-4882, ext. 132.