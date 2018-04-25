Jimmy Emmons Wins National Award

On April 12th, 2018 Jimmy and Ginger Emmons were recognized at the State Capitol by Sen. Casey Murdock and House Majority Leader, Rep. Mike Sanders. The National Award known at the Leopold Conservation Award. This prestigious award recognizes extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation, inspire other landowners through their example and help the general public understand the vital role private landowners can and do play in conservation success. Emmons Farm is the 1st Oklahoma owned farm to win this award.