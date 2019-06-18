HONOR…James Calvert was honored with the Cheyenne – Roger Mills Chamber 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award. Pictured with James are Chamber President Penny Clift and Cindy Malson.

The Cheyenne-Roger Mills Chamber of Commerce has selected James Calvert as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year. James was nominated by Cindy Malson, her letter of nomination is below.

I would like to nominate James Calvert for Volunteer of the Year.James is a board member of the Historic Roger Mills Preservation and Development, the Cheyenne Education Foundation, The Cheyenne-Strong City Alumni Association and if he’s not currently on the Friends of the Rook Theatre , Board, he’s very involved in its development. James is not the out front face of any of these boards but he is the technological backbone of all of them. The time and mental effort that James puts forth on his computer is actually pretty astonishing, which includes writing and editing the procedures manual for the Education Foundation, Writing and editing the Alumni mailing list, as well as promoting the numerous boards, their activities and the communities they represent, on social print media. The success that these organizations have achieved in recent years is due equally to hands-on manpower and the tech based power of computers and James is mighty in both.This is why I think James should be recognized as Volunteer of the Year.