It’s a Tea Party! Sesquicentennial Quilt Presentation

CHEYENNE, Oklahoma: Washita Battlefield National Historic Site is hosting a free Tea Party & Quilt Reveal on January 9th, 2018 from 12:30 pm to 3:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Senior Citizens Center. All are invited to attend the free ‘come and go’ High Tea to view the finished anniversary quilt.