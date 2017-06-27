HPTC Practical Nursing Program Graduation

High Plains Technology Center held their graduation ceremony for the Practical Nursing program, Thursday, June 22nd in the Delores Jones Seminar Room at the Tech Center. There were twenty-four graduates from northwest Oklahoma successfully completing the twelve-month program. HPTC’s Practical Nursing program is approved by the Oklahoma Board of Nursing. Graduates of this state-approved program are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for practical nurses.