By Lia Hillman — Roger Mills County Safety Director and Emergency Management Director, Cy Howenstine, was awarded the Oklahoma Emergency Management Association’s (OMEA) Lifetime Contribution Award. The OMEA Lifetime Contribution award was developed to recognize OEMA members who have worked tirelessly to advance OEMA as an organization. Howenstine was also awarded the Northwest Emergency Manager of the Year.

