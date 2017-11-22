Hospital Foundation Primed for Event of the Year

Boots and Ball Gowns is the theme for the Great Plains Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fundraiser Gala Nov. 30 in Elk City.The 2nd Annual Gala will take place in the South Barn of the Elk City Convention Center, 1016 E. Airport Industrial Road from 6pm til midnight. The night will include silent and live auctions, an open bar, seated dining, entertainment and dancing.

GPRMC Foundation Board member Patsy Wootton says the initial Gala last December exceeded everyone’s expectations.“We were overwhelmed at the response,” Wootton said. “The evening was so elegant, with couples dressed in their finest and everyone having such a good time. The community’s generosity helped us raise a lot of money for the Women’s Center.”

The money from that first event enabled the Foundation to purchase several Labor and Delivery beds for the hospital’s Women’s Center. Wootton says they want this year’s event to be even bigger and better.

“Our goal is to raise $150,000 to benefit the hospital, patients, and the staff.”

The Foundation wants to create an Angel Fund for patients in need.

“We’ve learned that many of our doctors, nurses and social workers personally pay for patients’ needs when those patients come up short,” Wootton said. “This relief fund will reimburse those who are helping our neighbors and friends in time of need.”

Some of the money raised will go toward outdoor wellness in the hospital’s courtyard for dining and rehab patients, and the rest will be used on other hospital facilities. Individual tickets for the blacktie- attire Gala are $125, or an entire 8-seat table can be purchased for $1,000. Sponsorships are also available. To purchase tickets or get sponsor information, log on to bidpal.net/gprmcgala.