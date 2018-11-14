HONORING OUR VETERANS…Reydon Pre-Kindergarten Class shakes hands with the Veterans at the Reydon Veterans Day program. Veterans pictured are Ken Ray, Ed Wesner, Justin Nida, Leo Siebert and Gale Barker.
