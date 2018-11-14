HONORING OUR VETERANS…The Cheyenne Cloverbuds recently put out flags in the flower pots on Main Street in honor of Veteran’s Day. Pictured are Owen Batterton and Jester Vernon. Thank you to Judy Tracy for donating the flags.
