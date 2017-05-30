Honored

HONORED…Leedey Banker and Rancher Jimmy Harrel was honored at the State Capitol on thurs May 18, 2017 for his

years of service to the state and for his commitment to the State’s FFA, 4-H, and OYE ( OKLA Youth Expo ). Pictured

below: Rep. John Pfeiffer, Rep. Scott Biggs, Marilyn Harrel Jimmy Harrel, Higher Ed Chancellor Glen Johnson, John

Massey, Rep. Randy McDaniel, Leedey State Rep. House Majority Leader Mike Sanders. (Photo provided)