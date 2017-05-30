HONORED…Leedey Banker and Rancher Jimmy Harrel was honored at the State Capitol on thurs May 18, 2017 for his
years of service to the state and for his commitment to the State’s FFA, 4-H, and OYE ( OKLA Youth Expo ). Pictured
below: Rep. John Pfeiffer, Rep. Scott Biggs, Marilyn Harrel Jimmy Harrel, Higher Ed Chancellor Glen Johnson, John
Massey, Rep. Randy McDaniel, Leedey State Rep. House Majority Leader Mike Sanders. (Photo provided)
