HONORED…Carson Beavin, son of Jimmy and Debbie Beavin, received his Eagle Scout award during a recent ceremony. An Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained in Scouts BSA, Carson has been an active Boy Scout and has earned all of the required Merit Badges. He completed his Service Project this summer along with many other tasks to receive the honor of Eagle Scout. Only about six percent of all Boy Scouts will earn this rank. (Photo provided)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us