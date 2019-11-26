HONORED…Carson Beavin, son of Jimmy and Debbie Beavin, received his Eagle Scout award during a recent ceremony. An Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained in Scouts BSA, Carson has been an active Boy Scout and has earned all of the required Merit Badges. He completed his Service Project this summer along with many other tasks to receive the honor of Eagle Scout. Only about six percent of all Boy Scouts will earn this rank. (Photo provided)
About The Author
Related Posts
CEF Donations Received
June 21, 2016
Independence By Rep. Mike Sanders
June 25, 2019
Ombudsman Volunteers Needed
July 24, 2018
Help Needed at Finley Cemetery
April 19, 2017
Recent Comments