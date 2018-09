HONORED…Teachers honored at the Pioneer Day celebration on September 8, 2018 were, bottom row: Nila Land, Marka Atha, Elaine Christensen, Hali Miller, Laura Hillman, Oweita Calvert & John Smith. Top: Leigh Ann King, Belinda Chalfant, Marci Kitchens, Karen Creach and Patsy Wells.

