Cy Howensine was hornored with a Retirement lunch on Monday, August 27, 2018. Cy is retiring after 27 years as the Roger Mills County Safety Director and Emergenc Managment Director. Presenting Cy a plaque for his retirmeent are County Commissioners,Justin Walker, Brian Hay and Jim Barber, Best of luck to Cy and his family
