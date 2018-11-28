HOLIDAY…Michelle Anderson of Sayre puts the finishing touches on items she will have for sale at the Holiday Bazaar on December 1, from 9 AM to 3 PM, at the United Methodist Church, located at 802 N.4th in Sayre. The event is hosted by the Sayre Chamber of Commerce. There is no charge for admission and concessions will be provided by the Sayre Sophomore Class. (Photo provided)
