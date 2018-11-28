The Sayre campus of Southwestern Oklahoma State University has been involved in a 30/50/80 celebration in 2018. SWOSU Bernhardt Instructor of History Landry Brewer recently compiled a story on the history of higher education in Sayre and the 30/50/80 anniversaries. It has been 30 years since Sayre Junior College (SJC) merged with Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 50 years since the Medical Laboratory Technician and Radiologic Technology programs began, and 80 years since higher education began in Sayre with the founding of SJC.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us