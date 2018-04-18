Historic April Fires

Thursday, April 12, 2018 started like any other day in western Oklahoma, very dry, hot and windy. Our humidity was at an all-time low. Little did we know that it would be one of the worst fire days in history. The first fire started southeast of Durham and quickly spread northeast crossing Highway 33, just east of the Hitchin’ Post. Our volunteer firemen quickly stepped in with the help of the county graders and kept all occupied homes away from the fires. Several homes that were vacant were burnt along with many outbuilding, equipment, livestock and fences. The Durham Fire came through in two waves and continued burning into Friday.