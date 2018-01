Haven, Swartz Join OKFB Public Policy Division

Bray Haven and Zac Swartz recently joined the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Public Policy Division as associate directors of public policy. The two will help advocate for Farm Bureau policy at the state Capitol. “Bray and Zac certainly will be an asset to Farm Bureau members across the state as they help serve as the voice for agriculture and rural Oklahoma,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We’re excited to see all that the Public Policy team will accomplish this year for our members.”