TRIPLE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS…The Hammon Warriors won the Bi-County Tournament Championship with an overtime win of 51-46 over the Merritt Oilers. This is their third tournament win this season. Team members, back: Teagon Moler, L.J. Lee, Ethan Torrance, Peyton Osmond, Cade Allen, Zane Maillet, Frank Whiteskunk, Dominick Jim, Memphis Raines, Coach Kevin Brown. Kneeling: Jaxon Spikes, Alex Little, Tripp Higgins, Trey Torrance, Luke Hawkins.

