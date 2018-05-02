580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Hammon Lady Warriors Headed to State Softball Tournament

by | May 2, 2018 | Hammon School, Local | 0 comments

The Hammon Lady Warriors won the Regional Softball Championship last week by defeating Leedey 9-6 and Granite 9-3. The Lady Warriors will play Arnett in the first round of the State Softball Tournament, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Good Luck Lady Warriors!

