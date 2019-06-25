Jessica Walker – Security State Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jessica Walker, with Security State Bank in Hammon, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association 2019 Intermediate School at the Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City. Walker was among 37 students who attended the two-session school in February and June.

The OBA Intermediate School, conducted annually, prepares junior to mid-level bank officers and future officers, to serve effectively the needs of their banks and consumers. The school exposes students to a broad range of banking functions and issues, including: economics, marketing, lending, investments, trust services, compliance and legal issues, bank financial analysis, ethics, human resource management, communications, strategic planning, regulatory examinations and asset/liability management.