Roger Mills County 4H was recently represented at the 4H National Shooting Sports Contest held July 24-29, 2018 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Callee Hammer, an incoming junior at Cheyenne High School, was one of four individuals who made up the Oklahoma 4H Air Pistol team.
About The Author
Related Posts
Seeking Location of Square School House
February 10, 2016
Western Oklahoma Antenna Users Need to Rescan TVs
October 18, 2017
City Reminds Public on Animals at Large Ordinance
June 27, 2018
Scott Ford Seeks Reelection for Cheyenne School Board
January 31, 2018
Recent Comments