After many years of planning, the Hammon Community Center/Senior Center is now under construction. The Center will be completed after the first of the year. Attending the Groundbreaking on Friday were pictured, back: Steven Walker, Mayor; Rick Webb, Sawatzky Construction; Justin Walker, RMC Commissioner District #2. Front: Jessica Walker, Security State Bank; Shirley Walker, Senior Citizen Manager; Cassie McGothlin, Security State Bank and Jana Harris, Town Administrator.

