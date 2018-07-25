After many years of planning, the Hammon Community Center/Senior Center is now under construction. The Center will be completed after the first of the year. Attending the Groundbreaking on Friday were pictured, back: Steven Walker, Mayor; Rick Webb, Sawatzky Construction; Justin Walker, RMC Commissioner District #2. Front: Jessica Walker, Security State Bank; Shirley Walker, Senior Citizen Manager; Cassie McGothlin, Security State Bank and Jana Harris, Town Administrator.
About The Author
Related Posts
Robin Lamb Announces Candidacy for RMC Free Fair Board
February 9, 2016
O.D. Lucas Reunion
August 8, 2017
Reading Ranger Storytime!
February 7, 2018
Reading Ranger Storytime: Seeds of Spring!
March 21, 2018
Recent Comments