A good Crowd turned out last Saturday evening for the Woodrow Barber Annual Fish and Calf Fry held by Cheyenne Masons. Thanks to all who came out to enjoy the good food and good company! A special thanks to all who brought salads, beans, fixin’s and desserts! (photo by Pat VerSteeg)
