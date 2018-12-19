All eight fire departments in Roger Mills County along with crews from Sayre, Elk City, Erick and Texola, along with graders from Roger Mills County and Task Forces from Roger Mills, Ellis, Custer and Beckham Counties responded to a grass fire located five miles southwest of Cheyenne on Dempsey Road, Thursday afternoon, December 13th.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us