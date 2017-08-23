Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at the Metcalfe Arts & Events Center

Many friends and neighbors came to the Metcalfe Homestead this past Saturday night, on August 19th, 2017. The cause of celebration was the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Metcalfe Arts & Events Center and the annual American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Insurance meeting. It was wonderful to have our friends from the AFR to help us celebrate.