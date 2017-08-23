Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at the Metcalfe Arts & Events Center
Aug 23, 2017
RIBBON CUTTING…Celebrating the Grand Opening of the Metcalfe Arts & Events Center are L-R: Jake Hammer, Terry Detrick, Pete McDaniel, David Wilson, JoNell York, Roger Lester, Lloydelle Lester, Rep. Todd Russ, Marilyn Wilson, Janna Montgomery, Congressman Frank Lucas, Gary Leddy, Ruby McGlothlin, Tim Malson, Patsy and Jere Wells. (Photo provided)
Many friends and neighbors came to the Metcalfe Homestead this past Saturday night, on August 19th, 2017. The cause of celebration was the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Metcalfe Arts & Events Center and the annual American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Insurance meeting. It was wonderful to have our friends from the AFR to help us celebrate.
