GPRMC Now Offering Weight Loss Surgery

Residents who struggle with weight loss and weight-related health problems now have another medical option right here at home. Dr. Roy Greenway has already performed multiple bariatric surgeries at Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City.
