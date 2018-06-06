Good Singing by Randy & Denise

A good crowd gathered for the Dempsey Social on Saturday, June 02, 2018. Denise Parman got things rolling with the Flag Salute and welcoming First Timers. Nadia Martin played the piano as we sang Happy Birthday tp Helen Smith; Don Fuchs and Aquilea Fuchs. Happy Anniversary was sung to Roy and Carla Harris (44 Years) and Bill and Isa Fuchs Smith (61 years). Mike McGuire gave the blessing before a delicious meal of Mexican Pile On and desserts was enjoyed. Several of the Fuchs Family were welcomed as they had come for a family visitation.