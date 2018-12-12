GIVING TREE…Cheyenne Sorosis Club members, Lauren Schmidt and Judy Hammond accept a check from Security State Bank CEO Stuart Sander. The funds are from The Giving Tree donations at the Minnie R. Slief Library. Also pictured are Emmy Schmidt and Laura Garcia, Librarian. Donated ornaments will be given away in next year’s Christmas Baskets. Thanks to everyone that donated to this great project.
