GIVING BACK…Shane Leitch, a member of the Cheyenne 4-H Club, recently organized a canned food drive to benefit the Community Food Basket program. The drive collected over 125 cans of food that was donated to the Sorosis Club for the Community Christmas Food Baskets. Shane hopes to make this an annual event in order to give back to his community and to help others. (Photo provided)

