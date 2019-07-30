COOKING: Brian Hay, Tom Barber, Pete Beck and Wayne Beck man the cookers from a prior Woodrowe

Barber Masonic Fish and Calf Fry. Come on out to the Cheyenne Ag Pavilion on August 10, 2019, at 6pm,

for the 2019 Woodrowe Barber Masonic Fish and Calf Fry. (Photo by Pat VerSteeg)

The tradition began years ago when Woodrowe Barber, and his fishing buddies, would combine his passion for catfishing and doing good works. Barber a lifelong Mason would ply his skill at catfish hunting and catching and save them up until he had a deepfreeze full.He thought the very best use of the fish would be to benefit the Masonic Lodge, and its projects of charity.