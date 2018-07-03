Game On! At Cheyenne First Baptist

It’s time to gear up for the big game! So grab your megaphones, lace up your cleats, and tune up your horn. It’s go time as Vacation Bible School begins at First Baptist Church of Cheyenne. This year’s VBS is all about equipping kids to gear up for life’s big game. We want children to join us for the fun and excitement! During VBS, kids will learn that God has already giv- en them eve r y t h ing they need. Each day kids will dig deep into God’s Word to examine how Jesus cares about them as well as m a k e crafts, play fun games, enjoy tasty snacks, sing cool songs, and learn about missions.