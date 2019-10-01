I’ve heard from many constituents about the prevalence of spam robocalls, which are not only an awful nuisance but really border on criminal harassment. I have gotten a number of these calls myself. Some are more of just an annoyance – ones claiming my car warranty is expiring and if I would just hit a number or call back, I could extend said warranty, for instance. Others are more serious – claiming social security numbers have been stolen or that the person being called owes the IRS money and if they don’t pay in cash or gift cards right away they face arrest. These calls cause undue anxiety and needless fear.
About The Author
Related Posts
Pioneer Day ~ Sept. 9th
July 19, 2017
Summer Fun
June 13, 2017
Upper Washita Conservation District Announces State Cost-Share Assistance Available to Benefit Soil and Water
March 14, 2018
Student Advisory Board
February 28, 2018
Recent Comments