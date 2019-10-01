I’ve heard from many constituents about the prevalence of spam robocalls, which are not only an awful nuisance but really border on criminal harassment. I have gotten a number of these calls myself. Some are more of just an annoyance – ones claiming my car warranty is expiring and if I would just hit a number or call back, I could extend said warranty, for instance. Others are more serious – claiming social security numbers have been stolen or that the person being called owes the IRS money and if they don’t pay in cash or gift cards right away they face arrest. These calls cause undue anxiety and needless fear.

