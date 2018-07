Hosted by Cheyenne Methodist Youth & Cheyenne Fire Department

Turtle Races Winners

Ages 0-5

1. Drake Courtland

2. Kirbie Keel

3. Reese Reno

Ages 6-10

1. Seth Carter

2. Elle Erickson

3. Brailee Parr

