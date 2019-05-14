FOSTER CARE…Board Members – Pat Ritchie, Judy Timms, Tracy Otto & Pat VerSteeg. (Photo provided)

NORMAN, OK – This past May 3rd and 4th, members of the Beckham/Roger Mills County Foster Care Review Board spent part of their weekend learning how to better assess and understand the needs of children in foster care.

Each month local board members meet and spend many hours reading deprived children cases with the purpose of insuring that children in foster care are being properly cared for and that their educational, emotional, and medical needs are being met. “It is a valuable service to the Court to have citizen volunteers carefully review each case to make sure that nothing is overlooked, and our children receive the best care that the system can deliver. I am so proud of our Foster Care Review volunteers; they are truly doing the Lord’s work!” said Judge VerSteeg.