Foss Reservoir, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation lake in Custer County, is now among the 20- plus lakes in Oklahoma where invasive zebra mussels have been confirmed. This non-native aquatic nuisance species has continued to spread throughout Oklahoma waters since first found in the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in 1992.
