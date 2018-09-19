Foss Reservoir, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation lake in Custer County, is now among the 20- plus lakes in Oklahoma where invasive zebra mussels have been confirmed. This non-native aquatic nuisance species has continued to spread throughout Oklahoma waters since first found in the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in 1992.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us