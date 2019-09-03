Nan (Leanndra) Blassingame, Cheyenne & Arapaho tribal member from Hammon, OK will be attending New York Fashion Week and her designs will be shown on Saturday September 7, 2019. The event is hosted by HiTech Moda and will be held at the National Geographic Encounter in Time Square. Pictured are some of her unique styles.

Nan started sewing when she was 14 years old. She began making Powwow outfits in her early 20’s. She now lives in Cedar Park, Texas and has her own line of clothing “Native American Notions”.